MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:35 a.m. — A temporary fence was damaged at Almon Asbury Lieuallen Park on Residence Street.
11:26 a.m. — A driver reportedly backed into the Big Smoke sign on West Pullman Road and drove away.
12:13 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Latah Federal Credit Union on South Washington Street.
12:35 p.m. — Syringes were reportedly found in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
2:27 p.m. — A man reportedly urinated on an exterior wall of Vape Shop on West Pullman Road.
3:12 p.m. — A 25-year-old woman who was cited for suspicion of petit theft April 14 at Walmart reportedly stole from the store 12 other times.
3:51 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Dogwood Court.
4:48 p.m. — A 17-year-old girl reportedly stole packages from a residence on the 400 block of South Asbury Street. The cases will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for charges.
6:22 p.m. — A female reportedly dumped a bag of syringes into a trash can at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:31 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 14 on State Highway 6 near Harvard.
1:27 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 700 block of North Ponderosa Drive in Potlatch.
11:18 p.m. — A man was taken to Gritman Medical Center on a detoxification hold.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:07 a.m. — A shed was reportedly broken into on Oak Street.
10:38 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on State Street and determined the subject was fine.
5:52 p.m. — Officers responded to a minor injury accident on Terre View and Northwood drives and issued an infraction for failure to stop at a stop sign.
6:15 p.m. — A license plate was reportedly stolen from a trailer on Bishop Boulevard.
7:16 p.m. — A 28-year-old woman was arrested on Northwood Drive for suspicion of DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Thursday
1:45 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:11 a.m. — A 21-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 in Colfax.
11:30 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital following a one-vehicle rollover on North River Road in Palouse.