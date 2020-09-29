MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:42 a.m. — A noise complaint was made at the Identity apartment complex on South Main Street.
2:36 p.m. — A 44-year-old allegedly intoxicated man was arrested on two warrants near Spence Hardware and Supply.
4:46 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at Moscow City Hall.
5:33 p.m. — An allegedly intoxicated man on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
Saturday
1:52 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
1:59 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of Styner Avenue.
3:20 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Queen Road.
11:30 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
12:25 p.m. — A 57-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery on the 100 block of East Third Street after reportedly headbutting another man, who is also a former coworker.
2:19 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Palouse Properties on South Washington Street.
4:28 p.m. — A woman reported someone spit on her at a protest Saturday at Moscow City Hall.
6:59 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
8:18 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
9:32 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
10:51 p.m. — Men were reportedly throwing glass bottles from a balcony on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue and a piece of a bottle allegedly hit a woman walking by.
11:50 p.m. — An allegedly intoxicated man near the Corner Club was taken to Gritman.
Sunday
1:03 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
8:26 a.m. — A man reportedly punched another man on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
5:30 p.m. — A woman was taken to Gritman after reportedly fainting near First United Methodist Church on East Third Street.
8:18 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was cited for suspicion of excessive DUI on Baker Street and West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:41 a.m. — An excavator bucket was reportedly removed from a construction site on the 1700 block of Little Bear Ridge Road near Troy.
Saturday
8:17 p.m. — A 22-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of injury to a child on the 700 block of South Seventh Street in Kendrick.
Sunday
11:45 a.m. — A stolen trailer was reportedly recovered on Highway 95 near Moscow.
2:23 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 1000 block of Grange Park Road near Princeton.
2:38 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on Orchard Loop Road near Troy.
4:58 p.m. — A 43-year-old woman was trespassed from a residence on the 300 block of East Oak Avenue in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:30 a.m. — A motorcycle was reported stolen from Providence Court.
11:17 a.m. — A subject was trespassed from the College Crest Apartments office after refusing to leave.
12:20 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of harassment and threat of bodily injury on Davis Way.
10:53 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession on A Street.
11:18 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of an intoxicated person on Colorado Street. One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
Saturday
12:43 a.m. — An officer found a small black goat wearing a leather collar with fake diamonds running around Monroe and Garfield streets. The goat was taken to the Whitman County Humane Society.
1:21 a.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute on Lower Drive.
1:31 a.m. — A 21-year-old driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Palouse and Maple streets.
2:35 a.m. — A theft was reported on Ruby Street.
2:59 p.m. — EMS responded to a reported fall on Cedar Street but no patient was transported to the hospital.
11:31 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested on California and Monroe streets for suspicion of minor in consumption and obstructing.
Sunday
1:51 a.m. — A caller reported intoxicated people trying to operate a tractor.
12:05 p.m. — A bat with what might be a broken wing was reported on South Street.
1:56 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Latah Street.
2:01 p.m. — A man was reportedly refusing to wear a mask and refusing to leave Bishop Place Senior Living.
4:40 p.m. — The coroner responded to a report of an unconscious elderly female on Ridgeview Court.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:08 a.m. — Firearms were reported stolen in Pine City.
6:12 p.m. — A suspicious suitcase was reported on Almota Road in Colfax.
Sunday
9:27 a.m. — A coyote was seen in the area of Palouse Cove Road in Palouse.
10:23 a.m. — Gunshots were reported in the area of State Route 270. A deputy spoke to a resident who advised he was shooting on his property.