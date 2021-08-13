PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:17 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on State Street.

12:16 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported on Linden Street.

5:12 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Blaine Street and South Grand Avenue.

6:21 p.m. — An injured bat was reported on East Main Street.

8:04 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Bishop Boulevard and Brelsford Drive.

Thursday

12:23 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of exhibiting the effects of alcohol on C Street.

2:58 a.m. — An unattended death was reported at Bishop Place Senior Living.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

10:40 p.m. — A man was arrested on Albion Road in Pullman on a Whitman County warrant for disorderly conduct.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

10:57 a.m. — A suspicious van was reported on the corner of South Blaine Street and White Avenue.

11:16 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.

1:35 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.

5:47 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on North Main Street.

7:42 p.m. — Police received a report of suspicious activity on the corner of East F Street and Orchard Avenue.

8:51 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on the 400 block of South Main Street.

9:01 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of South Main Street.

9:43 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on Rowe Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

4:18 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1200 block of Wilkins Road in Deary.

8:30 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on the 600 block of Fifth Avenue in Deary.

9:20 a.m. — A small grass fire was reported on Harden Road near Moscow.

10:39 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of East Chestnut Street in Genesee.

10:41 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the corner of Lenville Road and State Highway 8 near Moscow.

10:53 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of Helmer Lane in Deary.

11:20 a.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle fire on the 600 block of Jackson Street in Genesee.

5:53 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of Forks Road in Deary.

8:24 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on the corner of Larson Road and State Highway 8 near Moscow.

8:25 p.m. — A man was reportedly missing his backstop while target-shooting on Rothwell Road near Viola.

11:02 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 200 block of East A Street in Kendrick.

