PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:17 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on State Street.
12:16 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported on Linden Street.
5:12 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Blaine Street and South Grand Avenue.
6:21 p.m. — An injured bat was reported on East Main Street.
8:04 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Bishop Boulevard and Brelsford Drive.
Thursday
12:23 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of exhibiting the effects of alcohol on C Street.
2:58 a.m. — An unattended death was reported at Bishop Place Senior Living.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:40 p.m. — A man was arrested on Albion Road in Pullman on a Whitman County warrant for disorderly conduct.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:57 a.m. — A suspicious van was reported on the corner of South Blaine Street and White Avenue.
11:16 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
1:35 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
5:47 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on North Main Street.
7:42 p.m. — Police received a report of suspicious activity on the corner of East F Street and Orchard Avenue.
8:51 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on the 400 block of South Main Street.
9:01 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of South Main Street.
9:43 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on Rowe Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:18 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1200 block of Wilkins Road in Deary.
8:30 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on the 600 block of Fifth Avenue in Deary.
9:20 a.m. — A small grass fire was reported on Harden Road near Moscow.
10:39 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of East Chestnut Street in Genesee.
10:41 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the corner of Lenville Road and State Highway 8 near Moscow.
10:53 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of Helmer Lane in Deary.
11:20 a.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle fire on the 600 block of Jackson Street in Genesee.
5:53 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of Forks Road in Deary.
8:24 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on the corner of Larson Road and State Highway 8 near Moscow.
8:25 p.m. — A man was reportedly missing his backstop while target-shooting on Rothwell Road near Viola.
11:02 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 200 block of East A Street in Kendrick.