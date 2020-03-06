MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
11:13 a.m. — The ignition on a Superior Floors truck was reportedly damaged, but nothing was reported stolen from the vehicle on West A Street.
5:53 p.m. — A girl reportedly stole two tobacco product items from Taj Grocery on West Third Street. The case was sent to the prosecutor’s office.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:39 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on Gold Hill Road near Princeton.
4:59 p.m. — Locks were reportedly cut off a storage unit on the 1600 block of State Highway 3 near Juliaetta. It is unknown yet if any items were stolen.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:55 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 600 block of North Grand Avenue and determined the subject was fine.
1:24 p.m. — Police took a report of a sex offense that allegedly occured in November.
4:17 p.m. — Police documented a road rage incident on Larry Street and determined no crime occured.
5:02 p.m. — Firefighters responded to a smoking stove on Derby Street.
Thursday
12:05 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Daisy Street.
1:01 a.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Spaulding Street for a possible threat of self-harm.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:58 p.m. — A 28-year-old Plummer woman was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license in Tekoa.
8:05 p.m. — A building on Thorn Street in Colfax was reported damaged.
10:15 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported in Tekoa.