LATAH COUNTY
Divorces
Monday
Dennis Wilson and Jeanna Wilson
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
11:26 a.m. — A storage unit was broken into on Park Street.
4:58 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Providence Court.
5:30 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from a front door on Ann Street.
Friday
12:39 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Webb Street but the person was gone upon the police arrival.
2:40 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Brandi Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:19 p.m. — A man was arrested on Main and Thorn streets for suspicion of DUI.
11:41 p.m. — A disorderly subject was reported on Southview Avenue in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:42 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 200 block of South Asbury Street.
7:55 p.m. — A 46-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without a valid driver’s license and no insurance on South Main Street and East Southview Avenue.
11:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at Sigma Chi fraternity on Nez Perce Drive.
Thursday
12:27 p.m. — A woman reportedly poured an energy drink on her boyfriend at Dutch Bros on North Main Street during an argument about who the man had been texting.
10:18 p.m. — A door frame was reportedly damaged from someone banging on it on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
10:19 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Linda Lane.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:37 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Apex Lane near Moscow.
11:25 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on Vassar Meadow Road near Deary.
- Three grass/brush fires were reported.