LATAH COUNTY

Divorces

Monday

Dennis Wilson and Jeanna Wilson

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

11:26 a.m. — A storage unit was broken into on Park Street.

4:58 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Providence Court.

5:30 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from a front door on Ann Street.

Friday

12:39 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Webb Street but the person was gone upon the police arrival.

2:40 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Brandi Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

8:19 p.m. — A man was arrested on Main and Thorn streets for suspicion of DUI.

11:41 p.m. — A disorderly subject was reported on Southview Avenue in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

12:42 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 200 block of South Asbury Street.

7:55 p.m. — A 46-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without a valid driver’s license and no insurance on South Main Street and East Southview Avenue.

11:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at Sigma Chi fraternity on Nez Perce Drive.

Thursday

12:27 p.m. — A woman reportedly poured an energy drink on her boyfriend at Dutch Bros on North Main Street during an argument about who the man had been texting.

10:18 p.m. — A door frame was reportedly damaged from someone banging on it on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

10:19 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Linda Lane.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

1:37 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Apex Lane near Moscow.

11:25 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on Vassar Meadow Road near Deary.

  • Three grass/brush fires were reported.

