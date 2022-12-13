PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:04 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
8:58 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 800 block of Terre View Drive.
1:45 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 600 block of Kamiaken Street.
2:17 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree vehicle prowling and harassment on the 600 block of Colorado Street.
6:08 p.m. — Officers performed an out-of-county warrant arrest of a 22-year-old man.
6:55 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 300 block of Spaulding Street.
Three reports of fraud were made in Pullman on Friday.
Three noninjury collisions were reported in Pullman on Friday.
Saturday
8:34 p.m. — Officers responded to a false ID being used on the 1000 block of Colorado Street.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 100 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
Three noninjury crashes were reported in Pullman on Saturday.
Sunday
9:06 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 100 block of State Street.
2:21 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Indiana Street.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
1:02 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Valley Road.
4 a.m. — Officers responded to a burglary on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
6:14 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for an alleged alcohol offense on Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:14 p.m. — A man was arrested for alleged first degree attempted theft of property and trespassing on Clark Avenue in Lacrosse.
Two noninjury collisions were reported in Whitman County on Friday.
Saturday
11:13 a.m. — Officers and the coroner responded to an unattended death on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
Three noninjury crashes were reported in Whitman County on Saturday.
Sunday
6:16 p.m. — Deputies assisted the Washington State Patrol during a semi rollover crash on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.
Three noninjury collisions were reported in Whitman County on Sunday.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:37 a.m. — Police arrested a male for a warrant on the 700 block of North Main Street.
9:16 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from the 300 block of Pleasant Place.
12:39 a.m. — A wallet was reported stolen from Mountain View Park.
6:53 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
9:42 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a rollover on Lenville Road and Idaho Highway 9. The patient refused to be transported to the hospital.
Saturday
11:14 a.m. — A fire was reported on the 800 block of Orchard Avenue.
1:32 p.m. — EMS responded to an overdose at Rite Aid.
7:22 p.m. — A fake $10 bill was reported at Taj Grocery.
7:39 p.m. — A disoriented juvenile was reportedly walking around a house on Bristol Road. The person was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
Sunday
5:59 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of North Almon Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
Six vehicle collisions were reported Friday in Latah County.
Saturday
4:29 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on Palouse River Drive in Moscow.
Sunday
5:20 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street in Genesee.