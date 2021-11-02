MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:21 a.m. — An employee at Palouse Empire Mall was issued a trespassing order for allegedly shoplifting from multiple stores.
7:54 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man in a wheelchair blocking traffic in the middle of the roadway on Main and Sixth streets.
8:05 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash.
10:08 p.m. — A disorderly man was reported on the 700 block of Eighth Street.
Saturday
12:58 p.m. — Power tools and car parts were reported stolen from the 300 block of South Jefferson Street.
5:19 p.m. — Items were reported stolen from A Plus Storage on Covey Lane
7:49 p.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
Sunday
1:58 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on South Almon Street.
2:59 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Indian Hills Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:35 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 45-year-old Moscow man for suspicion of DUI on Highway 95 in Moscow.
Saturday
2:27 p.m. — A brush fire was reported on Pine Street in Potlatch.
8:30 p.m. — A collision was reported on Flannigan Creek Road in Viola.
Sunday
12:48 a.m. — A brush fire was reported on Foothill Road in Moscow.
10:40 a.m. — Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a chemical smell and cloud of smoke near a tractor on Highway 95 in Viola. The area was determined to be safe.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:29 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Illinois Street.
3:35 p.m. — A deer was stuck in a fence on the 1300 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
6:46 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of fireworks on the 2500 block of Northwest Wallingford Court.
11:04 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a fall on the 400 block of Northwest Larry Street.
Saturday
12:00 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an assault on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:17 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Water Street.
7:29 a.m. — An officer responded to a domestic dispute on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
6:40 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of Northeast California Street.
9:32 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 800 block of Northeast D Street.
10:18 p.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly possessing alcohol on Northeast California Street and Northeast A Street.
10:47 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street.
Sunday
3:36 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
7:13 p.m. — An officer conducted a welfare check on Southwest Crestview Street and Southwest Alvar Street.
Monday
1:04 a.m. — Police responded to a report of yelling and found a karaoke party on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
WSU POLICE
Friday
8:35 p.m. — An officer responded to a medical call on the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
11:10 p.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Northeast Orchard Drive and Northeast Stadium Way.
Saturday
2:53 a.m. — A minor in possession of alcohol was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Spokane Street.
2:58 a.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly driving under the influence on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
5:40 p.m. — Officers contacted two people and warned them for skateboarding on campus at Northeast Terrell Mall.
9:56 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
11:20 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for operating a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
Sunday
3:02 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
3:17 a.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly driving under the influence on Southeast Olympia Avenue and Southeast Forest Way.
12:12 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 700 block of Southeast Chinook Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:02 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a fire on the 4900 block of State Route 27 in Pullman. It was determined to be a controlled burn.
8:54 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on West Moreland Avenue in Malden.
Saturday
1:55 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on State Route 26 in Lacrosse.
6:37 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for North Main Street in Colfax.
Sunday
3:28 p.m. — A 45-year-old man from Snohomish was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license.