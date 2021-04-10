LATAH COUNTY
Marriages, Monday
Jerome French, 28, and Raven Robinson, 29, both of Moscow
Divorces, Thursday
Brandon Doctor and Tristina Taylor
Sentencings
Wednesday
Clifford Jones, 44, of Potlatch, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, four days in jail, ordered to pay $602.50 in fines, fees and costs and his driver’s license was suspended 120 days.
Thursday
Shawn McKeeken, 21, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, one day in jail, ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and costs and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:46 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a possible stalker on Brandi Way.
1:59 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Clearwater Drive.
8:26 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Nye Street but determined there was no crime.
Friday
2:34 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a resident on Maiden Lane who reported feeling paranoid.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:36 p.m. — A possible trespasser was reported on Pullman Airport Road.
4:22 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Rock Springs Road in LaCrosse.
6:45 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a vehicle rollover on Hume and Moore roads in Colfax.
10:32 p.m. — A deputy responded to a suicidal person in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
7:59 a.m. — A person on the 400 block of Lewis Street believed his identity was stolen.
9:59 a.m. — A fraud was reported at the Best Western Plus University Inn.
10:27 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
2:48 p.m. — A moose was reportedly laying down on the 500 block of Deer Meadow Court. Police were unable to locate it.
3:32 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 500 block of Idaho Avenue.
5:49 p.m. — A man reported his roommate broke into his private room and tried to steal his property on the 200 block of Baker Street.
5:53 p.m. — A sexual assault was reported on the 2000 block of South Main Street.
10:53 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:11 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 1500 block of State Highway 3 near Juliaetta.
3:18 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1300 block of State Highway 8 in Moscow.