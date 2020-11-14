LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Nov. 6
n Chris Childers, 61, and Christine Jewell, 48, both of Bovill
Monday
n William Gentry, 36, and Jenny Durrin, 32, both of Moscow
Divorces
Nov. 6
n Carla and Joseph Gallegos
Sentencings
Thursday
n Kevin Bowes, 55, of Potlatch was found guilty of battery and sentenced to 18 days in jail with six months of probation and fined $745.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
7:30 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Deer Meadow Court.
10:22 a.m. — Police received a report of a vehicle prowl and stolen purse on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
11:58 a.m. — Three or four people were reportedly refusing to wear facemasks in a store on South Blaine Street.
12:25 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
12:55 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on West Pullman Road.
1:38 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
2:24 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
6:31 p.m. — A man was refusing to wear a facemask in a restaurant on North Main Street.
7:26 p.m. — An officer responded to a trespassing complaint at an address on West Pullman Road.
9:19 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of South Washington and Lewis streets.
9:57 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen at an address on Warbonnet Drive.
10:44 p.m. — Simple battery was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
11:55 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a physical dispute on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Friday
12:59 a.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for an intoxicated man at an address on South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:11 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 700 block of Line Street in Deary.
3:25 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1000 block of Juliene Way in Moscow.
5:09 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on State Highway 3 near Kendrick.
10:06 p.m. — A 40-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of failure to remain at the site of an accident and inattentive driving on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:52 a.m. — Vehicle damage was reported on C Street.
11:17 a.m. — Vehicle damage was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:28 p.m. — Signs were reported stolen on Merman Drive.
2:55 p.m. — Police heard a report of a phone scam from Latour Peak Street in which someone claimed to be a Pullman Police Department officer.
4:38 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on B Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:21 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of hunters trespassing on Union Flat Road.
3:24 p.m. — A trailer was vandalized at Nisqually John Landing near Clarkston.
8:57 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence on Pandora Road in Rosalia.