LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

Nov. 6

n Chris Childers, 61, and Christine Jewell, 48, both of Bovill

Monday

n William Gentry, 36, and Jenny Durrin, 32, both of Moscow

Divorces

Nov. 6

n Carla and Joseph Gallegos

Sentencings

Thursday

n Kevin Bowes, 55, of Potlatch was found guilty of battery and sentenced to 18 days in jail with six months of probation and fined $745.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

7:30 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Deer Meadow Court.

10:22 a.m. — Police received a report of a vehicle prowl and stolen purse on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.

11:58 a.m. — Three or four people were reportedly refusing to wear facemasks in a store on South Blaine Street.

12:25 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

12:55 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on West Pullman Road.

1:38 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1100 block of East Third Street.

2:24 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.

6:31 p.m. — A man was refusing to wear a facemask in a restaurant on North Main Street.

7:26 p.m. — An officer responded to a trespassing complaint at an address on West Pullman Road.

9:19 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of South Washington and Lewis streets.

9:57 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen at an address on Warbonnet Drive.

10:44 p.m. — Simple battery was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

11:55 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a physical dispute on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

Friday

12:59 a.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for an intoxicated man at an address on South Main Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

6:11 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 700 block of Line Street in Deary.

3:25 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1000 block of Juliene Way in Moscow.

5:09 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on State Highway 3 near Kendrick.

10:06 p.m. — A 40-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of failure to remain at the site of an accident and inattentive driving on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

10:52 a.m. — Vehicle damage was reported on C Street.

11:17 a.m. — Vehicle damage was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

2:28 p.m. — Signs were reported stolen on Merman Drive.

2:55 p.m. — Police heard a report of a phone scam from Latour Peak Street in which someone claimed to be a Pullman Police Department officer.

4:38 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on B Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

1:21 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of hunters trespassing on Union Flat Road.

3:24 p.m. — A trailer was vandalized at Nisqually John Landing near Clarkston.

8:57 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence on Pandora Road in Rosalia.

