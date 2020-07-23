PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
5:23 a.m. — Harassment was reported on State Street.
10:42 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Crestview Street.
10:53 a.m. — A caller said her landlord changed her locks with all her belongings inside.
11:29 a.m. — A fraudulent check was reportedly written at Jerry’s Auto Repair.
1:22 p.m. — A caller on Church Street asked how to remove a bat from the house.
4:30 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Summit Court.
5:49 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Davis Way and Grand Avenue.
6:28 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on East Main Street.
9:30 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a group of people on a porch not wearing masks on Ash Street and Maiden Lane.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
1:04 a.m. — A 39-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.
9:13 a.m. — A girl on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive reportedly interacted with several people on different phone apps and at least one person reportedly asked the girl lewd questions.
9:14 a.m. — A 41-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on Empire Lane.
11:53 a.m. — A 57-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine on the 700 block of North Main Street.
12:34 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
1:32 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 300 block of North Main Street.
7:07 p.m. — Walmart reportedly received multiple threatening letters.
8:50 p.m. — A dog reportedly attacked another dog on the 900 block of Camas Street. The dog that was allegedly attacked was treated at an animal clinic and the owner of the dog that reportedly attacked the other dog was cited.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:37 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Lamb Road near Troy.
7:15 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on Wild Rose Road and State Highway 3 near Kendrick.