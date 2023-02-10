PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
3:08 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.
6:43 p.m. — A 27-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of a warrant for fourth-degree assault on the 1100 block of Markley Drive.
9:46 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Viento Drive.
Four reports of theft were made in Pullman Wednesday.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
1:25 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to a seizure on the 1200 block of Washington Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:22 p.m. — Fraud was reported on State Route 194 in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:45 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
11:18 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at Sunset Mart on Main Street.
2:59 p.m. — A female reported an older man has been threatening her at her workplace.
3:13 p.m. — A rape was reported in Moscow.
10:22 p.m. — A combative patient was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:20 a.m. — A vehicle theft was reported on Carmichael Road in Moscow.
6:04 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on the Sand Road in Moscow. There were no injuries.
7:07 p.m. — Firewood was reported stolen from Hatter Creek Road in Princeton.
