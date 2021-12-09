MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:32 a.m. — Police arrested a male following a complaint of a peeping Tom at Identity Moscow on South Main Street.
12:07 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of West Third Street.
5:52 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
7 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road.
8:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of East Sixth Street.
8:07 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:40 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on State Street in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
12:22 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
3:19 p.m. — Children threw snowballs at passing vehicles on Southwest Center Street and Southwest City View Street.
6:06 p.m. — People threw snowballs at cars on the 900 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
6:48 p.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 300 block of Southeast Gladstone Street.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
12:01 p.m. — Trees were cut down on the 300 block of Northeast Veterans Mall.
10:01 p.m. — An officer warned a minor for possessing alcohol on Northeast Stadium Way and Northeast B Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:58 a.m. — A missing person was located on E Street in Endicott.
11:37 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute on East Nob Hill Street in St. John.