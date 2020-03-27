PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
12:06 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and a failure to appear warrant on State Street.
11:15 p.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a threat of possible self-harm from Kamiaken Street.
Thursday
12:16 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Ritchie Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:25 p.m. — A woman reported finding a threatening note in her chicken coop on Albion Parvin Road in Pullman.
4:35 p.m. — A person was taken to the hospital after allegedly being violent on Main Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
1:31 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of North Jefferson Street.
9:34 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 300 block of Pleasant Place.
10:54 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 300 block of East Third Street.
12:59 p.m. — Possible fraud was reported on the 100 block of North Cleveland Street.
1:14 p.m. — A noninjury hit-and-run collision was reported on South Main Street.
1:26 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an unattended child on West Pullman Road.
2:35 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported near the intersection of North Line Street and West Pullman Road. A 49-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center with minor injuries.
2:58 p.m. — Possible malicious mischief was reported on West Pullman Road.
4:25 p.m. — Two people were reportedly fighting on South Jackson Street.
5:18 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a person being bitten by a dog on South Main Street.
8:17 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a domestic dispute and arrested an 23-year-old man for alleged battery and drugs on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
Friday
2:03 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at a drive-through window on North Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:15 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
5:03 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1400 block of Flannigan Creek Road.
5:51 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical emergency on the 2000 block of Deary Street in Harvard. One person was taken to Gritman Medical Center.