MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
2:10 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of taking a vehicle without permission on the 1000 block of South Harrison Street. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office arrested him shortly after for suspicion of malicious injury to property and resisting/obstructing an officer on the 1400 block of Sand Road near Moscow after allegedly kicking and damaging a sheriff’s office patrol car.
7:41 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken and a wallet was stolen from the vehicle on the 1700 block of Lenter Street.
8:10 a.m. — A tricycle was reportedly stolen on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
8:54 a.m. — Bathroom stall walls were reportedly spray-painted at East City Park.
8:55 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1000 block of Blake Avenue.
9:39 a.m. — Multiple items were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 1100 block of West A Street.
2:28 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of South Main Street.
3:04 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Wingers Restaurant.
4:29 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Jackson and West Third streets.
5:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at AutoZone.
6:33 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Safeway.
8:39 p.m. — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant at Studio 1 hotel on Baker Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:08 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Pine Street in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:53 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a woman on South Grand Avenue throwing things at cars.
10:01 a.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on Hillside Drive.
10:23 a.m. — Police responded to a report of employees not wearing masks at Perfection Tire, but filed no report.
10:34 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the road and onto a playground on Shirley Street.
12:34 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Grand Avenue.
1:31 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Kamiaken Street.
1:46 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a person arguing at the Cenex on Main Street because they did not want to wear a mask.
4:24 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Kamiaken Street.
5:42 p.m. — Police heard a report of a man dressed in black crouched between vehicles on Valley Road but could not locate anybody.
6:02 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Staley Road.
8:20 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion for making false statements and a 38-year-old man was arrested for violating a protection order and telephone harassment on Parr Drive.
9:44 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at Walmart.
Tuesday
3:20 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Klemgard Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:22 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 27 in Oakesdale.