LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
March 31
Joshua Dean Miller, 34, and Kelsey Elaine Roberts, 30, both of Kendrick
Monday
Titus York Wincentsen, 22, and Jessica Suzannah Adel French, 23, both of Deary
Autumn Irene Avery, 40, and Jeremy Walter Shafer, 43, both of Pullman
Nicholas Wayne Jensen, 48, and Darcy Jean Proctor Anderson, 47, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Vishwanath Deepak Ketkar, 34, of Moscow, and Bimla Singha, 34, of Nuevo Leon
Thursday
Dick Earl Jones III, 34, and Bailee Noel Gropp, 25, both of Moscow
Divorces
Thursday
Rebecca Ann Nida and Shane O’Deen Nida
Casey Jay Tuschhoff and Emily Jane Tuschhoff
Charles Boggs and Lynne Carpenter-Boggs
Jill Lynn Aiman and Marc Steven Lawrence
Nikki Imanaka and Tanner Knox
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Nathaniel Lawrence Gordon, 28, of Moscow, and Amanda Lynn Hanon, 28, of Pullman
Tuesday
Dillon Colt Johnson, 22, and Elisha Ann Wade, 21, both of Moscow
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:26 a.m. — Paraphernalia was reportedly found at Gritman Medical Center.
9:36 a.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
11:17 a.m. — A theft was reported at Target.
12:58 p.m. — A female reported a male harassing her about a sign he disagreed with on the 100 block of East Sixth Street.
1:26 p.m. — A resident on the 1500 block of North Polk Street reported harassment from a neighbor.
Police responded to four calls related to a possibly suicidal person Thursday.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:46 p.m. — A theft was reported on McCall Street in Juliaetta.
5:08 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Cove Road in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:43 a.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
1:02 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Opal Street.
1:29 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 300 block of Terre View Drive.
9:23 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 600 block of Terre View Drive.
9:39 p.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old man under suspicion of fourth degree assault on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.
10:56 p.m. — Law, fire and EMS responded to a fall on the 600 block of Oak Street. The patient was transported to the hospital.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested for alleged fourth degree assault and residential burglary on the 1200 block of Latah Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
9:19 p.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man under suspicion of first degree criminal trespassing and residential burglary on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:03 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Morton Street in Colfax.