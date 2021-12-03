MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:24 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported at the Idaho Army National Guard building.
1:38 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a woman refusing to leave a house on the 800 block of North Main Street.
1:59 p.m. — Police heard several complaints from Target customers about males driving radio control cars and almost causing accidents.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:17 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 99 in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:34 a.m. — Damage to a vehicle was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
8:12 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.
10:34 a.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 400 block of Northwest Larry Street.
4:22 p.m. — Package theft was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
6:17 p.m. — An erratic driver caused multiple vehicles to leave the roadway on State Route 270 and Southeast Terre View Drive.
10:39 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a child who locked themself in a vehicle on the 500 block of Southeast Benewah Street. The child was removed successfully.
Thursday
1:01 a.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 600 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
1:02 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of gunshot sounds on the 800 block of North Grand Avenue and were unable to locate any.
1:26 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a person having a seizure on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
12:39 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of people smoking marijuana on the 1500 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
6:17 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on State Route 270 and Southeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:58 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Sand Road in Pullman.