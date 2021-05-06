MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:06 a.m. — An unlocked vehicle was reportedly rummaged through but nothing was stolen on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
8:07 a.m. — A speaker was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
4:13 p.m. — A phone was reportedly stolen on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
5:05 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West A Street and Peterson Drive.
6:25 p.m. — A road rage incident in which one person reportedly held up a pistol was reported on the 2300 block of West Pullman Road.
10:09 p.m. — Two males reportedly stole a shopping cart full of merchandise from Walmart. Police are investigating.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:33 a.m. — A 40-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of a probation violation on the 1000 block of Teare Road near Moscow. Drugs also were found.