PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

11:28 a.m. — A theft was reported on Morton Street.

11:48 a.m. — A subject was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence assault on True Street.

12:44 p.m. — A suicidal person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital in protective custody from College Hill.

3:18 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on South Grand Avenue and Crestview Street.

9:30 p.m. — Police responded to a report of disorderly juveniles destroying things on Bypass Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:36 p.m. — An assault was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.

2:01 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Lancaster Road in St. John.

3:02 p.m. — Possible animal abuse and neglect was reported on B Street in Albion.

3:28 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

6:57 a.m. — About $340 worth of items were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 300 block of South Blaine Street.

11:23 a.m. — A rock was reportedly thrown through a window of the Moscow Water Department building on the 100 block of West A Street.

4:53 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a porch on the 800 block of South Logan Street.

6:26 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Jefferson and East Sixth streets.

9:56 p.m. — A peeping Tom was reported on the 300 block of South Blaine Street.

10 p.m. — A theft was reported at Taj Grocery.

Thursday

1:14 a.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assault at John’s Alley.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

7:11 p.m. — A runaway was reported on the 1600 block of Carmichael Road near Moscow.

