PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
11:28 a.m. — A theft was reported on Morton Street.
11:48 a.m. — A subject was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence assault on True Street.
12:44 p.m. — A suicidal person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital in protective custody from College Hill.
3:18 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on South Grand Avenue and Crestview Street.
9:30 p.m. — Police responded to a report of disorderly juveniles destroying things on Bypass Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:36 p.m. — An assault was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
2:01 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Lancaster Road in St. John.
3:02 p.m. — Possible animal abuse and neglect was reported on B Street in Albion.
3:28 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
6:57 a.m. — About $340 worth of items were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 300 block of South Blaine Street.
11:23 a.m. — A rock was reportedly thrown through a window of the Moscow Water Department building on the 100 block of West A Street.
4:53 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a porch on the 800 block of South Logan Street.
6:26 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Jefferson and East Sixth streets.
9:56 p.m. — A peeping Tom was reported on the 300 block of South Blaine Street.
10 p.m. — A theft was reported at Taj Grocery.
Thursday
1:14 a.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assault at John’s Alley.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:11 p.m. — A runaway was reported on the 1600 block of Carmichael Road near Moscow.