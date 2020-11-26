MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
3:07 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1600 block of Ridgeview Drive.
7:06 a.m. — Christmas lights were reportedly cut from a tree at Creekside Senior apartments.
12:36 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Seventh Street.
1:51 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Moscow Food Co-op.
3:44 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft at Walmart.
7:17 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a porch on the 800 block of Travois Way.
9:07 p.m. — A 28-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were cited for suspicion of simple battery on the 900 block of North Almon Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:17 p.m. — A storage unit on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch was reportedly burglarized.
1:05 p.m. — A fraud was reported on the 100 block of North Main Street in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:47 a.m. — A 62-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Park West Drive.
7:16 a.m. — Graffiti was found on a bridge on Spring Street.
2:48 p.m. — A caller advised someone is trying to pick a lock on her apartment door on Whitman Street.
8:11 p.m. — A person at Walmart received a threatening note on his vehicle in response to one of his bumper stickers.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:48 a.m. — Tires were reported stolen from Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.