PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
11:19 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
1:28 p.m. — A woman called saying her landlord has been harassing her on Benewah Street.
11:25 p.m. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on Anthony Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:02 a.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Josephine Avenue in Rosalia.
11:21 a.m. — A one-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Winona South Road in Endicott.
3:57 p.m. — A 52-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Whitman Avenue in LaCrosse.
9:30 p.m. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested on State Route 195 in Colfax for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
4:05 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
8:39 a.m. — Twenty pallets were reportedly stolen from Spence Hardware and Supply.
2:32 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of South Meadow Street.
4:48 p.m. — A person was reportedly shoved at Walmart.
4:54 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Main Street and Sweet Avenue.
5:27 p.m. — A woman was trespassed from Walmart and police are investigating alleged thefts.
6:28 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 500 block of West Third Street.
7:41 p.m. — A woman reportedly stole items from Tri-State Outfitters.
8:14 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.
9:29 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a porch on the 700 block of Camas Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
4:04 p.m. — Petit theft was reported on the 5400 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.