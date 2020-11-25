PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

11:19 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.

1:28 p.m. — A woman called saying her landlord has been harassing her on Benewah Street.

11:25 p.m. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on Anthony Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

9:02 a.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Josephine Avenue in Rosalia.

11:21 a.m. — A one-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Winona South Road in Endicott.

3:57 p.m. — A 52-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Whitman Avenue in LaCrosse.

9:30 p.m. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested on State Route 195 in Colfax for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

4:05 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.

8:39 a.m. — Twenty pallets were reportedly stolen from Spence Hardware and Supply.

2:32 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of South Meadow Street.

4:48 p.m. — A person was reportedly shoved at Walmart.

4:54 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Main Street and Sweet Avenue.

5:27 p.m. — A woman was trespassed from Walmart and police are investigating alleged thefts.

6:28 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 500 block of West Third Street.

7:41 p.m. — A woman reportedly stole items from Tri-State Outfitters.

8:14 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.

9:29 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a porch on the 700 block of Camas Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

4:04 p.m. — Petit theft was reported on the 5400 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

