MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:55 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at Sojourners’ Alliance on North Van Buren Street.
6:23 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1400 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:09 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Foothill and Moscow Mountain roads near Moscow.
3:08 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
7:52 p.m. — A four-wheeler crash was reported on the 5900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch. No further information was available.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
6:43 p.m. — EMS and police responded to a medical issue at Marcia Drive.
10 a.m. — A 58-year-old man was arrested for third-degree residential burglary at Webb Street.
2:05 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Nye Street.
10:58 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on West Main Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
A deputy responded to a report of a citizen’s mail being gone through on Ewartsville Road in Pullman.