​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

9:55 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at Sojourners’ Alliance on North Van Buren Street.

6:23 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1400 block of West A Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

1:09 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Foothill and Moscow Mountain roads near Moscow.

3:08 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.

7:52 p.m. — A four-wheeler crash was reported on the 5900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch. No further information was available.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

6:43 p.m. — EMS and police responded to a medical issue at Marcia Drive.

10 a.m. — A 58-year-old man was arrested for third-degree residential burglary at Webb Street.

2:05 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Nye Street.

10:58 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on West Main Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

A deputy responded to a report of a citizen’s mail being gone through on Ewartsville Road in Pullman.

Tags

Recommended for you