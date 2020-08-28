MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

1:03 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on College Avenue and South Jackson Street.

8:48 a.m. — A bat was reportedly hanging from a main door entrance at Forney Hall on Blake Avenue. Animal control responded.

10:25 a.m. — A 68-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an invalid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of insurance on East Third Street.

11:38 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at the University of Idaho Library.

12:11 p.m. — A loose iguana on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive was taken to Humane Society of the Palouse.

1:45 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 400 block of Van Buren Street.

2:40 p.m. — A woman reportedly left her bank card at the Mobil gas station on Troy Road and discovered it was fraudulently used to purchase $26.95 in gasoline.

3:23 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 100 block of East Second Street.

4:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of East Second Street.

5:27 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of South Blaine Street.

6:42 p.m. — A bat was reported on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.

6:46 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 600 block of East D Street.

10:31 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.

10:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.

11:42 p.m. — People were reportedly putting shrink wrap and flour on a friend’s vehicle as a joke at Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

6:46 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a subject being chased by a vehicle on North Grand Avenue.

8:42 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported on Greyhound Way.

5:37 p.m. — Mask violations were reported at Dissmore’s.

7:17 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of 20 people not wearing masks at Valhalla Bar and Grill.

7:22 p.m. — At least 18 people were reported gathered in the area of B Street.

8:15 p.m. — An injured person was reported on Valley Road.

10:11 p.m. — Police responded to a large group of men in a verbal dispute on B Street.

11:15 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Ramsey Court.

11:17 p.m. — One subject was warned following a complaint of a party on Lori Court.

Thursday

12 a.m. — Police responded to a report of 20 people not wearing masks on Spaulding Street.

3:45 a.m. — A loud party was reported on C Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

10:13 a.m. — Three drivers were issued citations and warnings for overloaded trucks speeding up and down Hume Road.

10:11 p.m. — A 31-year-old Cheney man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license in Colfax.

Recommended for you