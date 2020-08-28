MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
1:03 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on College Avenue and South Jackson Street.
8:48 a.m. — A bat was reportedly hanging from a main door entrance at Forney Hall on Blake Avenue. Animal control responded.
10:25 a.m. — A 68-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an invalid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of insurance on East Third Street.
11:38 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at the University of Idaho Library.
12:11 p.m. — A loose iguana on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive was taken to Humane Society of the Palouse.
1:45 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 400 block of Van Buren Street.
2:40 p.m. — A woman reportedly left her bank card at the Mobil gas station on Troy Road and discovered it was fraudulently used to purchase $26.95 in gasoline.
3:23 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 100 block of East Second Street.
4:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of East Second Street.
5:27 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of South Blaine Street.
6:42 p.m. — A bat was reported on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.
6:46 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 600 block of East D Street.
10:31 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
10:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
11:42 p.m. — People were reportedly putting shrink wrap and flour on a friend’s vehicle as a joke at Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:46 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a subject being chased by a vehicle on North Grand Avenue.
8:42 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported on Greyhound Way.
5:37 p.m. — Mask violations were reported at Dissmore’s.
7:17 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of 20 people not wearing masks at Valhalla Bar and Grill.
7:22 p.m. — At least 18 people were reported gathered in the area of B Street.
8:15 p.m. — An injured person was reported on Valley Road.
10:11 p.m. — Police responded to a large group of men in a verbal dispute on B Street.
11:15 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Ramsey Court.
11:17 p.m. — One subject was warned following a complaint of a party on Lori Court.
Thursday
12 a.m. — Police responded to a report of 20 people not wearing masks on Spaulding Street.
3:45 a.m. — A loud party was reported on C Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:13 a.m. — Three drivers were issued citations and warnings for overloaded trucks speeding up and down Hume Road.
10:11 p.m. — A 31-year-old Cheney man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license in Colfax.