MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9:12 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Walmart.
9:55 a.m. — Threatening messages were reported at Studio 1 Hotel.
10:29 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a man who cussed at and threatened Washington Trust Bank employees and took pictures of vehicles in the parking lot.
9:03 p.m. — A man reportedly stole a can of beer at Walgreens.
9:16 p.m. — A vehicle was hit by snowballs on Main and D streets.
9:46 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant at Nom Nom on Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:32 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Palouse River Drive in Moscow.
9:06 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Paradise Ridge in Moscow.
11:08 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Palouse River Drive in Moscow.
6:33 p.m. — A suicide threat was reported in Viola.
8:25 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 95 in Viola.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:25 a.m. — A caller on Merman Drive and Valley Road reported a man on a four-wheeler was harassing him for plowing the snow.
7:56 a.m. — Police responded to an attempted suicide report on Terre View Drive and North Grand Avenue.
3:28 p.m. — A caller said a man pointed a gun at her boyfriend on the 100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:30 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Endicott.