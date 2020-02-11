LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:37 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of a DUI on North Main Street in Moscow.
12:56 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 300 block of Cedar Street in Bovill.
8:58 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on East Palouse River Drive and Lenville Road near Moscow.
Saturday
1:15 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of a DUI on West Sixth Street in Moscow.
3:32 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street in Moscow.
Sunday
6:02 a.m. — A 64-year-old man died — reportedly from natural causes — on the 100 block of North Ninth Street in Kendrick.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:19 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of South Blaine Street.
8:20 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1400 block of Borah Avenue.
12:44 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
12:50 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving on East Sixth Street.
1:25 p.m. — A 46-year-old man on the 100 block of East Fourth Street had a warrant but was taken to Gritman Medical Center for an infection on his foot instead of being arrested.
3:01 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
3:47 p.m. — A 46-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on the 1400 block of North Mountain View Road.
4:26 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
5:43 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
7:41 p.m. — A man was cited for suspicion of a fake identification and providing false information to law enforcement at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
8:10 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
10:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
10:58 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of a hit-and-run on the 100 block of North Main Street after allegedly backing into a parked car and leaving the scene.
Saturday
9:49 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.
5:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of College Avenue.
5:52 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Third and Washington streets.
8:15 p.m. — A 40-year-old allegedly heavily intoxicated man reportedly walked into a stranger’s residence on the 400 block of South Almon Street and punched the 34-year-old resident. The resident reportedly subdued the intruder and dragged him outside the residence. The 40-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center for abrasions to the side of his face and forehead and for a swollen ankle. No citations or arrests were made.
8:55 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 2600 block of West A Street.
9 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 300 block of West Sixth Street.
Sunday
1:57 a.m. — Two people were warned for suspicion of possession of marijuana near the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center.
2:50 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on South Jackson Street.
3:25 a.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of Baker Street.
9:55 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.
4:01 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 200 block of North Washington Street. A controlled substance was reportedly found on his person and the prosecutor’s office will review the incident and a charge could be handed down.
6:05 p.m. — Keys were reportedly possibly stolen from inside an apartment on the 500 block of East A Street.
6:26 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Walmart.
11:42 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:40 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital following an overdose call on Wadleigh Drive.
9:45 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
Saturday
1:04 a.m. — Police investigating a report of gunshot sounds on Kamiaken Street determined they were fireworks.
1:17 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI in Colorado and Monroe streets.
4:22 a.m. — A rape was reported on Brandi Way.
5:15 a.m. — An alarm at Pullman High School was determined to have been caused by two balloons.
7:05 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a fallen tree blocking Gary Street.
10:28 a.m. — A man was trespassed from Dominic Court following a harassment complaint.
2:58 p.m. — An officer transported a subject to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
5:38 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from Larry Street.
8:49 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person on Oak Street and transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
9:32 p.m. — Police responded to an attempt of self-harm on Larry Street. One person was transported to PRH.
11:28 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on California Street.
Sunday
12:55 a.m. — A 19-year-old subject was arrested on Oak and Opal streets for a warrant and for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
1:08 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor intoxicated in public on B Street and Alpha Road.
1:56 a.m. — A 24-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Spaulding and Maple streets.
2:22 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Garfield and Monroe streets.
2:32 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on B Street and Harvey Road.
2:33 p.m. — Paramedics were called to Rockstar Body Bar when a man reportedly passed out in one of the tanning beds for approximately a half-hour. The man was not transported to the hospital.
3:03 p.m. — Zeppoz called the police after someone allegedly lit the contents of a trash can on fire and threw it in a bathroom stall.
4:53 p.m. — A woman requested a man be removed from her house on the 2000 block of Northwest Short Court.
5:01 — Police investigated a report of a dog being hit by a car on Kimball Court.
5:51 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of hit and run on Colorado Street.
6:12 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Kamiaken Street.
9:06 p.m. — Police met with a resident on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive about trespassing a man.
9:45 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Hill Street.
10:13 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested on a DUI warrant on Hill Street.
11:03 p.m. — Police responded to a threat of self-harm on Larry Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:57 p.m. — A man was arrested for DUI in Pullman.
11:01 p.m. — A threat of self-harm was reported in Colfax.
Saturday
9:39 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported in Rosalia.