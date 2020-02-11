LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

2:37 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of a DUI on North Main Street in Moscow.

12:56 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 300 block of Cedar Street in Bovill.

8:58 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on East Palouse River Drive and Lenville Road near Moscow.

Saturday

1:15 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of a DUI on West Sixth Street in Moscow.

3:32 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street in Moscow.

Sunday

6:02 a.m. — A 64-year-old man died — reportedly from natural causes — on the 100 block of North Ninth Street in Kendrick.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

8:19 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of South Blaine Street.

8:20 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1400 block of Borah Avenue.

12:44 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

12:50 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving on East Sixth Street.

1:25 p.m. — A 46-year-old man on the 100 block of East Fourth Street had a warrant but was taken to Gritman Medical Center for an infection on his foot instead of being arrested.

3:01 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

3:47 p.m. — A 46-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on the 1400 block of North Mountain View Road.

4:26 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.

5:43 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.

7:41 p.m. — A man was cited for suspicion of a fake identification and providing false information to law enforcement at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.

8:10 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.

10:22 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of South Main Street.

10:58 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of a hit-and-run on the 100 block of North Main Street after allegedly backing into a parked car and leaving the scene.

Saturday

9:49 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.

5:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of College Avenue.

5:52 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Third and Washington streets.

8:15 p.m. — A 40-year-old allegedly heavily intoxicated man reportedly walked into a stranger’s residence on the 400 block of South Almon Street and punched the 34-year-old resident. The resident reportedly subdued the intruder and dragged him outside the residence. The 40-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center for abrasions to the side of his face and forehead and for a swollen ankle. No citations or arrests were made.

8:55 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 2600 block of West A Street.

9 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 300 block of West Sixth Street.

Sunday

1:57 a.m. — Two people were warned for suspicion of possession of marijuana near the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center.

2:50 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on South Jackson Street.

3:25 a.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of Baker Street.

9:55 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of Taylor Avenue.

4:01 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 200 block of North Washington Street. A controlled substance was reportedly found on his person and the prosecutor’s office will review the incident and a charge could be handed down.

6:05 p.m. — Keys were reportedly possibly stolen from inside an apartment on the 500 block of East A Street.

6:26 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Walmart.

11:42 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of Levick Street.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:40 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital following an overdose call on Wadleigh Drive.

9:45 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

Saturday

1:04 a.m. — Police investigating a report of gunshot sounds on Kamiaken Street determined they were fireworks.

1:17 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI in Colorado and Monroe streets.

4:22 a.m. — A rape was reported on Brandi Way.

5:15 a.m. — An alarm at Pullman High School was determined to have been caused by two balloons.

7:05 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a fallen tree blocking Gary Street.

10:28 a.m. — A man was trespassed from Dominic Court following a harassment complaint.

2:58 p.m. — An officer transported a subject to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

5:38 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from Larry Street.

8:49 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person on Oak Street and transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.

9:32 p.m. — Police responded to an attempt of self-harm on Larry Street. One person was transported to PRH.

11:28 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on California Street.

Sunday

12:55 a.m. — A 19-year-old subject was arrested on Oak and Opal streets for a warrant and for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.

1:08 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor intoxicated in public on B Street and Alpha Road.

1:56 a.m. — A 24-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Spaulding and Maple streets.

2:22 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Garfield and Monroe streets.

2:32 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on B Street and Harvey Road.

2:33 p.m. — Paramedics were called to Rockstar Body Bar when a man reportedly passed out in one of the tanning beds for approximately a half-hour. The man was not transported to the hospital.

3:03 p.m. — Zeppoz called the police after someone allegedly lit the contents of a trash can on fire and threw it in a bathroom stall.

4:53 p.m. — A woman requested a man be removed from her house on the 2000 block of Northwest Short Court.

5:01 — Police investigated a report of a dog being hit by a car on Kimball Court.

5:51 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of hit and run on Colorado Street.

6:12 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Kamiaken Street.

9:06 p.m. — Police met with a resident on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive about trespassing a man.

9:45 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Hill Street.

10:13 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested on a DUI warrant on Hill Street.

11:03 p.m. — Police responded to a threat of self-harm on Larry Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

3:57 p.m. — A man was arrested for DUI in Pullman.

11:01 p.m. — A threat of self-harm was reported in Colfax.

Saturday

9:39 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported in Rosalia.

