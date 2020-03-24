PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:58 a.m. — Police responded to a report that a customer coughed on an employee on Olsen Street and they felt it seemed malicious. An officer contacted the customer and explained social distancing.
Saturday
5:14 a.m. — A 21-year-old subject was arrested on Westwood Drive for suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief.
11:42 a.m. — A small wildland fire was reported near the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:16 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to an open 911 line, which was determined to be a disorderly juvenile.
Sunday
6:20 a.m. — Police contacted a subject allegedly carrying marijuana in his checked baggage at the airport.
10:30 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a house on Turner Drive.
3:56 p.m. — Police received a report of juveniles not practicing social distancing on Greyhound Way.
5:34 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Park Wood Drive.
8:15 p.m. — Juveniles were reported sitting in a turn lane on Merman and Terre View drives.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:28 p.m. — A 44-year-old Colton man was arrested on West Street in Colfax for suspicion of residential burglary and simple assault.
Saturday
8:37 a.m. — An unattended death was reported in Steptoe.
11:07 a.m. — A 31-year-old Albion man was arrested in Albion on a warrant.
Sunday
1:02 p.m. — A 55-year-old man was arrested at Rosauers in Colfax for suspicion of DUI.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:53 p.m. — Drones were reportedly flying on the 1800 block of Joseph Street.
6:58 p.m. — A needle was reportedly found on the side of West Palouse River Drive near the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden.
Saturday
1:59 p.m. — A silver 2001 Chrysler 200 was reported stolen from the 100 block of Baker Street.
7:15 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Idaho State Liquor Store on Troy Road.
Sunday
11:05 a.m. — Gasoline was reportedly siphoned from a vehicle on the 500 block of East E Street. Damage was also reported to the gas cover.
12:07 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:37 a.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on Howell and Dutch Flat roads near Troy.
10:49 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Ward Street in Juliaetta.
4:10 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
10:03 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 300 block of East Walnut Street in Genesee.
Saturday
4:35 p.m. — Windows on a trailer were reportedly damaged on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
4:38 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on State Highway 9 and Grange Park Road near Princeton.
11:10 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on McCall Street in Juliaetta.
Sunday
5:36 p.m. — A man was reportedly bitten by a dog on the 1800 block of State Highway 3 near Juliaetta. The bite reportedly broke the skin and the man was privately taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.