PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

11:58 a.m. — Police responded to a report that a customer coughed on an employee on Olsen Street and they felt it seemed malicious. An officer contacted the customer and explained social distancing.

Saturday

5:14 a.m. — A 21-year-old subject was arrested on Westwood Drive for suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief.

11:42 a.m. — A small wildland fire was reported near the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.

4:16 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to an open 911 line, which was determined to be a disorderly juvenile.

Sunday

6:20 a.m. — Police contacted a subject allegedly carrying marijuana in his checked baggage at the airport.

10:30 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a house on Turner Drive.

3:56 p.m. — Police received a report of juveniles not practicing social distancing on Greyhound Way.

5:34 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Park Wood Drive.

8:15 p.m. — Juveniles were reported sitting in a turn lane on Merman and Terre View drives.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

6:28 p.m. — A 44-year-old Colton man was arrested on West Street in Colfax for suspicion of residential burglary and simple assault.

Saturday

8:37 a.m. — An unattended death was reported in Steptoe.

11:07 a.m. — A 31-year-old Albion man was arrested in Albion on a warrant.

Sunday

1:02 p.m. — A 55-year-old man was arrested at Rosauers in Colfax for suspicion of DUI.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

12:53 p.m. — Drones were reportedly flying on the 1800 block of Joseph Street.

6:58 p.m. — A needle was reportedly found on the side of West Palouse River Drive near the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

Saturday

1:59 p.m. — A silver 2001 Chrysler 200 was reported stolen from the 100 block of Baker Street.

7:15 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Idaho State Liquor Store on Troy Road.

Sunday

11:05 a.m. — Gasoline was reportedly siphoned from a vehicle on the 500 block of East E Street. Damage was also reported to the gas cover.

12:07 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

8:37 a.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on Howell and Dutch Flat roads near Troy.

10:49 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Ward Street in Juliaetta.

4:10 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

10:03 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 300 block of East Walnut Street in Genesee.

Saturday

4:35 p.m. — Windows on a trailer were reportedly damaged on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

4:38 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on State Highway 9 and Grange Park Road near Princeton.

11:10 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on McCall Street in Juliaetta.

Sunday

5:36 p.m. — A man was reportedly bitten by a dog on the 1800 block of State Highway 3 near Juliaetta. The bite reportedly broke the skin and the man was privately taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

