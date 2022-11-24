PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
1:13 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to a trailer on fire on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.
11:23 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 300 block of Hill Street.
Two reports of suspicious activity were made Tuesday.
Six noninjury collisions were reported Tuesday.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
9:19 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Library Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:28 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on Star Avenue.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
10:48 a.m. — Gritman Medical Centered asked for a trespassing order against an individual.
1:06 p.m. — A male was reported screaming profanities at Friendship Square.
1:32 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of an unconscious person on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
1:37 p.m. — A male came into Zip’s the night before and kept trying to get an employee to go outside with him.
3:23 p.m. — A male was reportedly standing outside a woman’s home on Cherry Street and not letting her leave the driveway.
5:13 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of South Grant Street.
Latah County Sheriff did not post updated logs
