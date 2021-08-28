LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Aug. 20
Zachariah Green, 26 and Lillianna Cervantes, 27, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Jeffrey Hobbs 37 and Jessica Bonato, 40, both of Moscow
Lincoln Millard, 25 and Sydney Depoe, 25, both of Moscow
Chad Bowe, 28 and Sarah Sperry, 25, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Jeremy Waits, 34 and Deborah Kirkpatrick, 36, both of Genesee
Thursday
Wade Johnson, 23 and Maria Klement, 21, both of Genesee
Marcos Marcondes, 38 and Virginia Brandao, 34, both of Moscow
Sentencings
Wednesday
Luke Pettingill, 28, of Lewiston, was found guilty of commercial burglary and sentenced to 180 days in jail with six fixed and 174 suspended with one year of probation, fined $157.50 and ordered to pay $799.30 in restitution.
Kyra Hantke, 27, of Moscow was found guilty of petit theft and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 38 fixed and 53 suspended and ordered to pay $456.40 in restitution. She was also found guilty of violation of a no-contact order, for which she received a sentence of two additional days in jail.
Thursday
Daniel Spears, 36, of Pullman was found guilty of stalking in the first degree and sentenced to three years in prison and fined $245.50. The sentence carries a five-year no-contact order as a special condition.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
6:44 a.m. — An unconscious subject was reported on Sunrise Drive.
7:57 a.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a two-vehicle collision on North Grand Avenue.
8:48 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on True Street.
11 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on Bishop Boulevard.
1:01 p.m. — A theft was reported on Spring Street.
3:59 p.m. — A disorderly male was reported on State Street.
7:49 p.m. — Police responded to an intoxicated male on Terre View Drive.
8:28 p.m. — An assault was reported on Bypass Drive.
9:21 p.m. — A person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on Marshland Street.
11:41 p.m. — Officers responded to the report of a suspicious male wearing a plague mask on Maple Street.
Friday
1:39 a.m. — Police responded to a report of someone refusing to leave Valhalla Bar And Grill.
1:53 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Cleveland Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
10:11 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited and released for suspicion of DUI on B Street and Colorado Street.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:41 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for people walking on Taylor Avenue.
7:07 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a man rummaging through a dumpster on the 600 block of Deer Meadow Court.
8:05 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of West Eighth and South Jackson streets.
8:18 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1400 block of White Avenue.
9:38 a.m. — Officers responded to a report that a watermelon with a pentagram carved into it and a sticky note reading “You made your choice,” was left near the front door of a building on the 500 block of South Main Street.
10 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Hunter Street.
10:21 a.m. — An officer responded to a vehicle prowl reported on the 500 block of Hunter Street.
12:08 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
1:58 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a burglary on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
3:45 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
4:37 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a person laying on the sidewalk near the corner of North Line and West A streets.
4:53 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Farm and Perimeter roads.
5:53 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Paradise Creek.
10:27 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the 200 block of North Main Street.
11:34 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of an alcohol offense near the corner of Blake Avenue and Nez Perce Drive.
11:59 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Friday
2:09 a.m. — Two men were reportedly fighting on the 300 block of South Main Street.
2:33 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on near the corner of Kenneth and South Hayes streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:49 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 3900 block of Southwick Road in Kendrick.
11:58 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 800 block of Larch Street in Potlatch.
1:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to a dispute on North River Road in Viola.
1:46 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical emergency reported on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
5:52 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 500 block of South Main Street in Troy.
10:26 p.m. — Deputies received a medical call for the 300 block of Onaway Road in Potlatch.