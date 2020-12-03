PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:03 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check after a report that a woman in the area of Dilke Street seemed lost.
10:50 a.m. — A broken window was reported on Monroe Street.
12:30 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of failing to transfer a title on the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue.
1:35 p.m. — A non-injury collision was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street.
2:03 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on McKenzie Street.
5:25 p.m. — A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Colorado Street for suspicion of DUI.
Wednesday
1:11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a subject that refused to leave a residence on Timothy Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:31 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a subject shooting in the area of Tidwell Road in Palouse.
1:02 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at Penawawa Road in LaCrosse.