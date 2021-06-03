PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:13 a.m. — Police heard a complaint about someone using a BB or pellet gun to kill or hurt animals in the area of Lost Trail Drive.
2:47 p.m. — Construction workers reported a male tried to assault them on Klemgard Avenue and Bishop Boulevard.
8:12 p.m. — Police heard a report of dogs running off leash and attacking someone on Bryant Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:38 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a homeless camp on Wawawai Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
3:01 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 800 block of Bitterroot Street.
8:31 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
9:43 a.m. — Threatening behavior was reported on the 400 block of Samaritan Lane.
10:17 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported near the intersection of East Sixth and South Main streets.
11:59 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of West Pullman Road.
12:01 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
1:38 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of Homestead Place.
3:06 p.m. — Theft of a vehicle was reported on EastThird Street.
4:50 p.m. — A tractor trailer reportedly ran a red light and struck a wire, which fell to the sidewalk on the corner of West Pullman Road and North Line Street.
8:31 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road.
8:47 p.m. — Police and fire responded to an illegal burn on the 400 block of Paradise Drive.
11:10 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Baker Street.
Wednesday
12:17 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of South Main Street.
2:02 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 900 block of South Jefferson Street.
6:24 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:14 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving without privileges on State Highway 8 near Deary.
5:59 a.m. — Burglary was reported on the 300 block of Line Street in Deary.
8:58 a.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 300 block of Second Avenue in Deary.
9:24 a.m. — A vehicle was broken into on the 500 block of First Avenue in Deary.
3:55 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Pine Street in Genesee.
8:08 p.m. — A traffic crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.