PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
11:30 a.m. — A person was trespassed from near the Village Center Cinema.
3:29 p.m. — A possible stimulus check fraud was reported on Larry Street.
5:15 p.m. — Police were able to locate a stolen package and return it to its owner on Larry Street.
7:49 p.m. — A 38-year-old subject was arrested on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue for a warrant, making false statements and a suspended license.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:52 p.m. — A subject reported being threatened on D Street in Endicott.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
2:51 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 800 block of Nez Perce Street. An officer responded and determined the person was delivering papers.
11:35 a.m. — Theft of alcohol was reported on West Pullman Road.
12:07 p.m. — A low-hanging power line was reported near the intersection of North Polk Street and East Public Avenue.
1:43 p.m. — Threatening behavior was reported on East Fourth Street.
1:56 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 200 block of Henley Street.
2:01 p.m. — A suspicious person was reportedly attempting to open vehicle doors at an address on White Avenue.
7:18 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of North Almon Street.
10:44 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:11 a.m. — A 53-year-old man was arrested for alleged inattentive driving on State Highway 99 near Troy.
11:42 a.m. — A person was reportedly making threats on the 700 block of Division Street in Deary.
1:21 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported near the corner of Sixth and Oak streets in Potlatch.
10:07 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.