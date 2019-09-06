PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

9:16 a.m. — Plants were reported stolen on Davis Way.

11:20 a.m. — Police responded to a report of an unruly man at Pullman Regional Hospital.

12:57 p.m. — Police responded to a possible overdose on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue but determined there was no emergency.

1:25 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on the 700 block of Northwest Guy Street.

1:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.

2:05 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Thomas Street.

4:58 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 600 block of Northeast Opal Street.

5:29 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Michigan and Monroe streets.

6:59 p.m. — Money was reported stolen from a wallet on the 600 block of Southwest Golden Hills Drive.

9:52 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

Thursday

12:04 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old man for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol and a fake ID.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:46 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Walla Walla Highway.

7:29 a.m. — Firefighters responded to a fire at Master’s Touch Auto and Truck on Main Street and Colfax. There were minor injuries.

9:20 p.m. — Fuel was reported stolen on Grinnell Road.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

10:09 p.m. — Two 18-year-old men were arrested for suspicion of possession of marijuana on Forest Way.

