PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:16 a.m. — Plants were reported stolen on Davis Way.
11:20 a.m. — Police responded to a report of an unruly man at Pullman Regional Hospital.
12:57 p.m. — Police responded to a possible overdose on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue but determined there was no emergency.
1:25 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on the 700 block of Northwest Guy Street.
1:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.
2:05 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Thomas Street.
4:58 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 600 block of Northeast Opal Street.
5:29 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Michigan and Monroe streets.
6:59 p.m. — Money was reported stolen from a wallet on the 600 block of Southwest Golden Hills Drive.
9:52 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
Thursday
12:04 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old man for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol and a fake ID.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:46 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Walla Walla Highway.
7:29 a.m. — Firefighters responded to a fire at Master’s Touch Auto and Truck on Main Street and Colfax. There were minor injuries.
9:20 p.m. — Fuel was reported stolen on Grinnell Road.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
10:09 p.m. — Two 18-year-old men were arrested for suspicion of possession of marijuana on Forest Way.