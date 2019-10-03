PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:41 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Davis Way and Park West Drive.
10:26 a.m. — Police issued warnings to aggressive drivers on Fairmount Road.
12:33 p.m. — A 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested for warrants at the Sunset Mart. The man was also arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
2:41 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a possible overdose on the 800 block of Northeast Providence Court.
3:30 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of malicious mischief on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
3:35 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested on five warrants at the Sunset Mart.
5:18 p.m. — A 26-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue and Terre View Drive.
6:39 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
9:31 p.m. — Residents on the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way were warned for burning items on their balcony.
10:55 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Wednesday
1:55 a.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute on the 1700 block of Northwest Wayne Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:28 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a controlled substance problem on Old Moscow Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
11:44 a.m. — A welder with an estimated $600 value was reportedly stolen from a shed on the 200 block of Styner Avenue.
1:09 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on South Main Street near the Latah Recovery Community Center.
2:20 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Latah Credit Union on South Washington Street.
4:45 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
5:43 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:08 a.m. — A 53-year-old Potlatch man was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving on the 1000 block of Nicholson Road near Potlatch.
10:44 a.m. — A fraud was reported on the 500 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
2:26 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 200 block of East A Street in Kendrick.