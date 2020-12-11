​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

3:24 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.

2:49 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported near The Garden Lounge.

4:54 p.m. — A tire cover was reportedly stolen on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.

4:57 p.m. — Christmas lights were reportedly cut on the 1100 block of Highland Drive.

7:29 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Jimmy John’s.

9:34 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near AutoZone.

11:55 p.m. — A man was taken to Gritman Medical Center after possibly falling on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

3:49 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1000 block of O’Reilly Road near Princeton.

10:05 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 3 near Juliaetta.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

10:25 a.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on Larry Street.

1:39 p.m. — Police are investigating a reported sex offense.

2:21 p.m. — Police are investigating a reported sexual assault.

8:36 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Kenny Drive.

9:58 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Morton Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

11:41 a.m. — Possible horse neglect was reported on Hume Road in Oakesdale.

12:57 p.m. — A patient was taken to Whitman Community Hospital following a traffic accident on State Route 26 in LaCrosse.

Tags

Recommended for you