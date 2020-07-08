MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
10:22 a.m. — A scooter tire was reportedly possibly damaged in the Rosauers parking lot on North Main Street.
2:18 p.m. — Spray-painted graffiti with the letters “FTP,” which could mean “f--- the police,” was reported at the skate park on North Mountain View Road and East D Street.
10:55 p.m. — A female driver was taken to Gritman Medical Center for an unknown medical issue after she was allegedly driving erratically and incoherent on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:04 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 100 block of Terrace Avenue in Deary.
12 p.m. — A vehicle rollover was reported on Flannigan Creek Road and State Highway 6 near Potlatch. Injuries were unknown and no one was taken to the hospital.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:16 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Brandi Way.
9:06 a.m. — A dog brought in by animal control last week to have porcupine quills removed is now healthy and was taken to Whitman County Humane Society.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:41 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported in Albion.