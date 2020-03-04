BOISE — The joint budget committee unanimously approved a $2.3 billion fiscal 2021 public schools budget Tuesday, which includes $1.977 billion in state general fund support.
The overall budget is an increase of $65.3 million, or 2.9 percent, compared to the current year. That includes $250 million in federal funding and $105.7 million from dedicated funds, as well as the state general funds.
The general fund portion — which comes from state tax collections — is up $78.7 million, or 4.1 percent, from this year. That’s about $1 million more than the governor recommended.
The budget now goes to the House and Senate for further action.
The spending plan increases discretionary funding by 1.7 percent, or $471, to $28,887 per support unit.
A support unit is roughly equivalent to one classroom. School districts can use discretionary funds for a variety of purposes, including the cost of providing employee health, vision and dental care.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, noted that the fiscal ’21 budget includes a $41.7 million increase in the career ladder teacher pay plan, or a 4.3 percent increase. It also raises the minimum starting salary for new teachers to $40,000, while providing a 2 percent salary increase for school staff and administrators.
In addition, Gov. Brad Little has proposed a new five-year, $223 million teacher pay plan, which would add a third rung to the career ladder for veteran educators. If that proposal passes the Legislature this session, it would provide another $8 million or so for advanced teacher pay next year.
William L. Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.