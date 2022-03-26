When police respond to animal hoarding cases in Whitman County, they rely on the local humane society to shelter, treat and adopt out the animals.
This means March has been a busy month for the Whitman County Humane Society staff, as law enforcement responded to significant hoarding cases in Albion and Pullman.
To get help, the organization turned to social media to ask for donations of supplies for the influx of animals in their care.
Director of Shelter Operations Annie Lindsey said within 48 hours, people from around the country sent texts, emails and Facebook messages of support, as well as plenty of supplies.
“We got, I think, pretty much everything that we asked for in regard to their (the animals’) care, so all of their basic needs are met,” Lindsey said.
She said one generous donor shipped seven heat lamps to the Humane Society for the new reptiles the shelter received from the recent Pullman case.
When responding to a report of possible animal neglect at a College Hill apartment March 16, Pullman Police found many dead exotic animals including a python, a bearded dragon, a gecko, a dog, three ferrets and four sugar gliders.
They found several animals still alive, including two dogs, two cats, a tortoise, a bearded dragon, a gecko and two hedgehogs.
The animals were treated at Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital and discharged to the Humane Society, Lindsey said.
“This case was a bit more traumatic than other ones,” Lindsey said.
She said this is the first time she can remember her staff having to care for a gecko and a tortoise. They had to buy new supplies to care for a variety of animals.
Because the animals are evidence in an ongoing police investigation, Lindsey could not say much about them. She did say that depending on how the case goes, the animals could go back to the owners or stay in the Humane Society’s care to be adopted out later.
Police this month also responded to a cat hoarding case in the small rural town of Albion. Whitman County deputies served a search warrant and secured 13 animals from a residence during the investigation.
Lindsey said this is the third time in her nearly three years at the shelter that Humane Society staff had to take in cats from this particular residence.
The cats are being treated and will later be adopted out, she said. On Thursday, Lindsay showed off two tiny kittens from Albion, not even two weeks old, sleeping soundly in a box with blankets.
Lindsey said animal hoarding is a bigger problem on the Palouse than people probably realize.
“Because we’re surrounded by a lot of rural communities and we have relatively limited animal resources, it can get out of hand really fast,” she said.
She said people in rural communities may not have easy access to spaying and neutering services, or money to pay for those services.
Lindsey said the Humane Society is grateful for the donations and support it has received from the public. With unknown medical costs for these critters looming, she said the Humane Society is still encouraging people to donate money.
Those interested in donating can visit whitmanpets.org for more information.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.