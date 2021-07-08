Pullman Regional Hospital will ask the public to vote on expanding the hospital’s taxing district in November.
The hospital’s board of commissioners on Wednesday officially voted to place the issue on a special election ballot.
The expansion vote would include 1,670 voters in the Pullman School District boundary who are not in the hospital’s current taxing district. The current district only includes property within the city limits of Pullman.
Only those 1,670 people will be asked to vote on the issue.
The measure requires a simple majority to pass. If passed, voters will pay the current maintenance and operations levy rate of 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
The commissioners held a public hearing on the proposed ballot issue in June, but there were no comments from the public.
The hospital began having conversations about changing the tax district after the hospital’s second attempt to pass a $29 million bond failed in the 2019 fall election. Nearly 4,500 people voted on the bond issue.
In the leadup to the fall 2019 election, some questioned why only Pullman residents shoulder the tax burden when people outside the district also use PRH’s services.
“We heard the voice of folks after the bond campaign and so we took that up and have been working toward this particular vote since January,” said Commissioner Patricia Grantham on Wednesday.
The proposed bond would have funded the family medicine residency program the hospital is creating in partnership with Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.
Thanks to donations, including a $500,000 gift from an anonymous couple who lives outside the region, the hospital is now on track to complete a 5,000-square-foot clinic for the family medicine residency program where residents will complete their training and care for residents.
The program is scheduled to start in summer 2022. The three-year program became accredited in May.
