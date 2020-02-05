Members of the public expressed support for the Pullman city government’s effort to make streets safer for vehicles, pedestrians, public transportation and bicyclists. They also offered suggestions for how to make Pullman multimodal friendly.
At a Tuesday City Council meeting, councilors, too, expressed support for the draft Complete Streets policy and ordinance the city wrote to start planning for future street and sidewalk projects.
“I think it’s a great start, and I’m really happy to see this moving forward,” Councilor Brandon Chapman said.
The draft Complete Streets ordinance and policy was created with the hope that it will result in state grant money to tackle future traffic projects.
The effort is encouraged by the state, which established the Complete Streets grant program to help cities change their infrastructure to be multimodal friendly. It is intended to make communities safer and healthier by promoting walking, bicycling and using public transportation.
The College Hill Association expressed its support for the policy and ordinance in a letter to the city, but urged the city to promote green spaces and tree canopies in neighborhoods. It also encouraged consistent code enforcement to ensure parking does not compromise pedestrian safety.
Another Pullman citizen wrote to the city to suggest adding bicycle through lanes to sections of South Grand Avenue.
A Complete Streets committee will review capital projects to determine if they enhance multimodal transportation. It was requested that the city include community members on that committee in addition to city staff.
According to a memo from Public Works Director Kevin Gardes, residents also wanted to make sure snow and ice control were emphasized in the Complete Streets project.
In that same memo, Gardes wrote that the city is requesting statements of qualifications from consultants who are interested in preparing a bicycle-pedestrian master plan for the City. Pullman expects to have a consultant under contract in the spring.
Mayor Glenn Johnson said Tuesday one specific project the city could target is adding multimodal access on Airport Road.
Pullman staff expect to present the City Council with the final version of the Complete Streets ordinance and policy in March.
