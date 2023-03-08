The Pullman City Council has approved changes to the fee schedule around new community development applications which will take effect April 1. The changes will cover plats and subdivisions, environmental procedures and zoning in the Pullman City Code.
At the Feb. 28 Pullman City Council meeting, Community Development Director RJ Lott gave a presentation on the changes. Lott said the fees for environmental procedures and zoning had not been updated since 1999 and 2003 for plats and subdivisions. The full list of fees can be found online at bit.ly/41U70m4. The recording of the presentation from Lott at the Pullman City Council can be found online at bit.ly/3SZelgq.