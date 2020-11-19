The Pullman Arts Commission is calling artists living on the Palouse to submit works of art for Pullman’s “End Racism Now” mural. The chosen design will express solidarity in ending systemic racism and spotlight the importance of diversity and inclusion in Pullman.
Entries will be reviewed by the commission with recommendations presented to the Pullman City Council for consideration. Once the design is selected, the muralist(s) will work with the commission to install the mural. The mural will be located on the retaining wall along Spring Street between Main and Paradise Streets. Its dimensions will be 120 feet by 7.5 feet.
Compensation for the chosen artist will be $500 for a single artist or as much as $1,500 for a team of artists.
The deadline for artists to apply is Jan. 19. Applications and more information are available online at https://bit.ly/2KpbZZ3. Further questions can be sent via email to pullmanartscommission@gmail.com.