The Washington State University football team will play its 2023 home opener this afternoon against Wisconsin, but will do so with a monumental shakeup looming for the Cougars’ athletics program.

WSU has been navigating conference affiliations ever since the Pac-12, a conference it’s been aligned with for more than a century, began to dissolve this summer. At this point, 10 of the conference’s teams are set to depart for new affiliations one year from now, leaving WSU and Oregon State as the only two members of the Pac-12.

It’s an unnerving time for the Cougars — and it also leaves the city of Pullman with uncertainty. Businesses in Pullman rely on WSU events, athletics in particular, to bring customers into town. What will the effect be for restaurants, hotels and the Pullman airport when marquee programs like USC and Oregon are no longer making regular visits to the Palouse?

