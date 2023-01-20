A Pullman business owner was convicted of first-degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court.

Victor Hudak, 52, was convicted of one count of child molestation in the first degree, the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a news release Thursday.

Hudak faces 51-68 months to life in prison, and if released he must register as a sex offender and be on life-time supervision with the department of corrections, according to the news release. Whitman County Judge Gary Libey set a hearing for Feb. 17 to determine Hudak’s sentence.

