A couple who owns several Pullman businesses is currently scheduled to be on trial in Whitman County Superior Court for charges related to a reported theft at The Lumberyard in Pullman.
Crystal and Adrian Gayles were both charged with first degree theft and pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in February. An omnibus hearing for both occurred Friday, and a jury trial is currently scheduled for April 12.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Pullman Police in early September began investigating a report that $5,000 to $10,000 worth of commercial kitchen equipment had been stolen from The Lumberyard on North Grand Avenue.
Crystal Gayles allegedly told police she was hired to clean The Lumberyard and admitted to taking several items. Police reviewed surveillance footage of the building and allegedly saw Crystal and Adrian Gayles removing items from the business.
Police were granted search warrants for their businesses, Rolly’s Ice Cream and SBS Fitness, as well as a residence in Dayton. Police allegedly found several items missing from The Lumberyard at these locations.
The total value of the items taken is estimated at $8,278.