From checking a person’s social media page, to making a person sign their name three times, to asking them questions about the city on their driver’s license, there are a number of creative ways local bars and marijuana retail stores make sure the person they are selling to is not using a fake identity.
According to the police, the best thing an employee can do with a suspicious customer is refuse the sale and call the authorities.
The Pullman Police Department and the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board held an informational meeting Wednesday in Pullman with local businesses to discuss the rules surrounding age restrictions and fake IDs when selling booze, marijuana or tobacco.
Pullman Police Sgt. Jake Opgenorth advised the dozens of people in the audience at the Residence Inn that it is better for businesses to be safe than sorry when they come across a potentially fake ID.
“If you just don’t know, don’t make the sale or let them in,” he said, adding that they can also contact the police.
Opgenorth said if employees catch a customer using a fake ID, it is best they do not try to detain the person. He advised they allow the person to leave and let the police do the rest.
“It’s not worth your safety, your liability or anything to detain them,” he said.
From using their lookalike sibling’s driver’s license, to using a fake ID from another state, underage customers will try multiple methods to trick businesses.
Local employees and business owners in the audience offered their own ways of verifying the age and identity of suspicious customers.
One person said he will ask customers to sign their name three times. If they are using a fake name, he said, they will likely make a mistake on at least one of the signatures and it will be obvious they are lying.
Other employees say they will ask customers to pull out their smartphones and bring up their social media pages to check their identity. One audience member suggested asking the person specific questions about the city listed on their card to test their card’s authenticity.
Opgenorth said police will check other forms of identification, such as the person’s student ID card, to verify their identity.
Officer Dale Golman of the Liquor and Cannabis Board said a business’s policy cannot be less restrictive than state law. While Washington businesses are not required to check ID cards, state laws says businesses cannot sell to anyone underage. That means anyone younger than 21 for alcohol and marijuana and, starting in 2020, for tobacco products as well.
The responsibility falls on the employee who completes the sale. Golman said the employee who exchanges the money with the customer is the person who will get punished.
He reminded them that ID cards for anyone younger than 21 in Washington will be vertical and will have the date on which they turn 21.
To ensure businesses are following the rules, the Pullman Police Department will perform compliance checks with the help of an underage individual.
During these checks, Opgenorth said, the police will have the individual go in the business and attempt to buy alcohol or marijuana with their actual ID card. The goal is to see if employees are paying attention and checking the card, he said.
If the sale is still made, the employee who completes the sale will get a citation.
Opgenorth said the Pullman Police Department is not trying to trick the business, but only making sure it is complying with the law.
“We don’t want to go out and write a bunch of tickets, but it’s our job,” he said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email at akuipers@dnews.com.