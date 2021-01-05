The Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center’s “12 Days of Pay-It-Forward Pullman” program in December was able to reinvest $21,985 into Pullman businesses, according to a news release from the chamber Tuesday.
The program featured a special business promotion each day Dec. 12-23 and included a drawing for those who shopped participating businesses during the 12 Days. The campaign used the chamber’s community investment funds along with a donation from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and was part of a larger campaign for Shop Local Pullman called P-llman Needs U.
According to the chamber, participating businesses included Paradise Creek Brewery, My Office Bar & Grill, Merry Cellars Winery, Palouse Country Candy, The Coug Store, Rockstar Body Bar, Roost Coffee & Market, Rico’s Tavern, Monroe, Birch & Barley, Neill’s Flowers & Gifts, Neill’s Coffee & Ice Cream, Cougar Country Drive-In, and B&L Bicycles. Five gift certificates to Zeppoz in the amount of $100 each were awarded to drawing winners.