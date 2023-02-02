Two queer podcasters will host their next episode in a church, discussing gender identity and inclusivity in a spiritual space.

The Community Congregational United Church of Christ (CCUCC) in Pullman has invited two local podcasters to discuss LGBTQ+ topics. Holly Greystone and Gary Thoren, co-hosts of the podcast “Queernundrum,” will be educating the community on gender identity and how they can become a better ally during a discussion on “Identity: What’s my Crisis?” The event can be attended for free at the church at 7 p.m. today.

Greystone and Thoren began their longtime friendship after bonding over their shared queer identity. They saw a lack of education on LGBTQ+ issues on the Palouse and wanted to make a change. Debuting their first podcast episode in December 2020, the two have gathered a following exploring the “full spectrum” of queer history, terminology and culture.

Tags

Recommended for you