The Pullman City Council approved a preliminary plat and plan for a 68-home development near Kamiak Elementary School.
The Canyon Crest Planned Residential Development consists of 75 lots on 10.3 acres on Military Hill.
When construction begins, the first phase includes connecting Greyhound Way with Terre View Drive. This is to allow for a more direct route to Kamiak Elementary and Pullman High School.
According to the application from SynTier Engineering, the homes will be 1,000-2,000 square feet with no garages, but will have covered parking stalls and open community parking spaces. The application states this development will address the need for more affordable entry-level housing in Pullman.
Several people voiced their opposition to the development during a February public hearing because of concerns of traffic, drainage issues and viewsheds, Pullman Planning Director RJ Lott said.
The Pullman Planning Commission still recommended approval of the preliminary plat.
The City Council unanimously approved both the preliminary plat and preliminary plan for the development with no comment.
Construction could start as early as May or June.
Also during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Pullman City Administrator Mike Urban presented the financial report for 2020.
The revenue for the general fund turned out to be slightly higher than anticipated at nearly $24 million and Urban said that is largely because of $1.6 million in CARES Act money the city received last year.
Total sales tax revenue was also higher than anticipated at $5.4 million, even though retail sales tax was down 6 percent.
“As far as the city goes, we expected worse,” Urban said. “We prepared for worse.”
General fund expenses, at $23 million, were lower than budgeted, despite the fact that the city spent the CARES Act money responding to the pandemic.
Urban did address the city’s obligation to refund sales tax money to Washington State University. According to a February report from Whitman County Watch, Pullman owes WSU nearly $600,000.
Urban said Pullman is looking for ways to pay for that potential shortfall and is allowed to pay it back in monthly installments. Urban hopes the city can pay what it owes without the community feeling the effect.
“I really hate the idea of having to lay people off to fulfill this obligation,” he said.
At the end of his report, Urban said Pullman expects to receive more than $7 million from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed to provide COVID-19 relief money. He said the city still has to determine how that money can be spent.
