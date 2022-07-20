Pullman City Council considers electric scooters on WSU campus

<text>Johnson</text>

The Pullman City Council on Tuesday evening discussed introducing e-bikes and e-scooters to Washington State University’s Pullman campus.

Matt Reback, campus partnerships manager for Spin, gave a presentation to the council and answered questions about the possible partnership.

The council did not take any action on a possible partnering Tuesday night.

