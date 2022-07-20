Pullman City Council considers electric scooters on WSU campus

The Pullman City Council on Tuesday evening discussed introducing e-bikes and e-scooters to Washington State University’s Pullman campus.
Matt Reback, campus partnerships manager for Spin, gave a presentation to the council and answered questions about the possible partnership.
The council did not take any action on a possible partnering Tuesday night.
“We’ve enjoyed your presentation, and we have some work to do,” Mayor Glenn Johnson said.
Spin Micromobility was founded in 2016 as a way to offer transportation options to cities and universities. In 2020, a group of students at WSU took initiative to replace Coug bikes, which were previously on campus. The company has worked with the university for a year and a half, discussing the possibility of deploying motorized bikes and scooters.
Reback said Spin is a partnership-first company; it will not begin work without city and university consent.
If the city chooses to partner with Spin, up to 300 e-scooters and 100 e-bikes would be added around campus. Reback added if the transportation options are introduced to campus, the company would start small and install a quarter of the e-bikes and e-scooters upon first launch.
If e-scooters and e-bikes are left outside parking zones, the company would maintain and pick up the devices with a two-hour response time. Workers at Spin are W2 employees, and anyone handling e-bikes and e-scooters must be trained and OSHA certified.
Reback discussed a campus planning initiative with four steps, including stakeholder engagement, campus transportation analysis, operations design and program customization. As a part of program customization, student safety ambassadors would be appointed.
E-scooters can travel up to 14 mph, but in the past, Spin has engaged automatic slow ride to reduce crashes in the first installation of transportation devices. Automatic slow ride is a safety feature the company can use to control the maximum speed e-scooters can go.
Transportation devices also have geofencing, a feature to inhibit e-scooters and e-bikes from going outside permissible areas. If an e-scooter or e-bike goes into an impermissible area, auditory and visual alerts will notify the driver.
If the device is outside of permissible zones, the break and throttle will engage and it will come to a slow stop. E-bikes and e-scooters cannot be rented outside permissible zones, and the device cannot be driven until it is in its correct zone.
Reback said this feature gives the company, city and universities more agency over its devices.
If drivers are under the influence, devices have a safety feature to detect delayed reaction time. If it perceives someone is under the influence, users will be notified and their account won’t let them rent a device for the rest of the evening. E-scooters and e-bikes also have a curfew option, making devices unrentable during a set time.
The first year Spin deployed e-scooters and e-bikes, people would leave devices outside of correct zones. Reback said he attributes this to lack of education and consultation.
Since then, the company has enacted safety and router education in its app. Drivers are required to take a five-question safety quiz before taking a ride, and can access educational tools anytime. Spin can also send emails, push notifications and pop-up notifications to drivers.
Every driver must agree to the terms of use before a ride. Cities and universities partnered with Spin are ensured parties as a part of the company’s liability coverage.
E-bikes and e-scooters are prohibited from Pullman’s central business district, including the city’s downtown. They are also prohibited from trail systems, civilian paths and any road exceeding 25 mph.
The company would not install charging infrastructure on campus, but would rent a warehouse where charging and day-to-day operations would occur. E-scooters and e-bikes have 45 miles per charge. The device will become unrentable if it’s under 30% charge.
If the city and university are in agreement on installing e-scooters and e-bikes, people could see them deployed as early as September or October, but more likely toward the end of the year, said Mike Urban, Pullman city administrator.
