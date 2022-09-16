The Pullman City Council adopted Aug. 23 a new committee focused on mitigating racial inequalities and fostering a sense of belonging in the community, according to a news release.

The mission of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee, or DEIB, is to provide people in Pullman opportunities to participate in civic, economic and cultural life as well as improve quality of life, according to the city’s website.

Stated in an ordinance, the committee was created because many towns in Washington are diverse, including non-English speakers and people from different racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds. City officials believe it’s important to celebrate multiethnic heritage and make sure diverse communities are “well-represented in policy discussions,” according to the ordinance.

