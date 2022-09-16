The Pullman City Council adopted Aug. 23 a new committee focused on mitigating racial inequalities and fostering a sense of belonging in the community, according to a news release.
The mission of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee, or DEIB, is to provide people in Pullman opportunities to participate in civic, economic and cultural life as well as improve quality of life, according to the city’s website.
Stated in an ordinance, the committee was created because many towns in Washington are diverse, including non-English speakers and people from different racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds. City officials believe it’s important to celebrate multiethnic heritage and make sure diverse communities are “well-represented in policy discussions,” according to the ordinance.
The committee will provide services like advanced cross-cultural learning and outreach, and will hold special events, according to the city’s website. Its goals include providing inclusion training for city staff and elected officials, increasing the community’s engagement by holding events and workshops, collaborating with Washington entities to embrace racial equity, and providing the council with recommendations to be more inclusive and heighten the well-being of the community, according to the website.
The newly-formed committee has seven open seats the city is looking to fill. According to their website, committee members are appointed by the mayor and are confirmed by the council. Initial members will be appointed to fill two one-year terms, two two-year terms and one three-year term; after these initial terms, all appointments to the committee will serve terms for four years, the website stated.
“Pullman has long prided itself on being a safe, welcoming community, but we recognize there’s room to cultivate more and better experiences for our residents and visitors,” Mayor Glenn Johnson stated in the release. “With guidance from the DEIB Committee, we hope to further the city’s cultural awareness and furnish amenities that celebrate the uniqueness of the individual.”