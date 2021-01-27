The Pullman City Council on Tuesday approved a professional services agreement with Toole Design to complete a master plan for the city’s trails, sidewalks, bike lanes and bike routes.
The budget for the master plan is nearly $74,000 and it is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.
The last master plan for pedestrians and bicyclists was completed in 1996.
“I think this is long overdue,” Councilor Brandon Chapman said.
He said the city is now “in a different world in terms of the expectations of multimodal transportation.”
Toole Design plans to get community input through public workshops, a survey and by forming a steering committee to serve as an advisory group.
The master plan will likely shape the city’s future decisions regarding its network of bike and pedestrian routes.
City Engineer Cara Haley told the Daily News on Friday the city could use that information to identify places to add new paths, to better connect downtown with different areas of the city, add bus stops, or start other infrastructure projects the residents find important.
The City Council on Tuesday also approved SynTier Engineering’s preliminary application to subdivide 9 acres into eight lots on a property south of the intersection of South Grand Avenue and Fairmount Drive. These lots are part of what’s called the South Grand Business Park and would be used for commercial purposes.
The council approved this preliminary plat but shared concerns about the possibility of flooding and how it may affect traffic in that area.
The council then discussed two proposed land annexations and agreed to move forward with a public hearing on those annexations at a later date.
One proposed land annexation involves 119 acres south of South Grand Avenue on Pioneer Hill. Shelley Bennett, a commercial broker for Kiemle Hagood, filed a notice of intent to annex the property on behalf of Terrie Vuletich, Bryan Bishop, Gary Crithfield and Gale Crithfield.
The land would be zoned for C3 General Commercial.
The other involves 48 acres of land south of city limits and next to Southeast Johnson Road.
This land would be zoned as an R3 medium density multi-family residential district.
Several councilors requested city staff plan for the possibility of a south bypass highway passing through or near these properties. They also brought up concerns about how development near Johnson Road may affect traffic in the future.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.